Candi redefines Pakistani drama with “Meray Dost Meray Yaar”

The recently concluded seven-episode Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar wrapped up earlier this month, bringing an end to the series hailed as providing a fresh, contemporary and energetic take on dramas. Featuring an all-star line up of Asim Azhar, Syra Shehroz and Haroon Shahid, as well as a stellar breakout performance by newcomer Hamzah Tariq Jamil, the series, by Continental Biscuits’ Candi, breaks new ground with its portrayal of friendship and the transition from youth to young adulthood.

The series follows the story of four college friends and former bandmates, reuniting after several years as each of them navigate the trials and tribulations of young adulthood. Indeed, Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar highlights the bittersweet emotional journey of old friends reuniting after years apart, as their friendship struggles to adapt to the characters’ new realities and responsibilities of adulthood, amidst the memories of their youth.

To this end, Director Murtaza Chaudhry, Producer Waqas Rizvi and Composer Abbas Ali Khan have put together a show that brings audiences on a nostalgic journey through the past, with music that seems straight from the golden days of Pakistani Pop, as well as outfits, sets, and a general look and feel that evokes the carefree days of one’s youth.

With this emphasis on friendship and growing up, Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar offers audiences a fresh and innovative look at dramas, moving beyond the traditional tropes of family and in-law dramas as well as the convoluted love triangles and relationships that seem all to prevalent across Pakistani screens. Instead, the show explores the relatable, but too often ignored, themes of growing up, memories and reconciling the friendships of the past with realities of the present.

Indeed, it is precisely because of the themes that Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar resonates so strongly with audiences, as the series provides a new perspective on issues faced by so many as they transition from their youth to early adulthood and struggle to reconcile the two. With the shows strong focus on the the bonds of friendships as it’s relatable characters grow up, Candi Meray Dost Meray Yaar showcases a new formula for success in drama series, highlighting real and relatable stories so much of the audience can identify with.

