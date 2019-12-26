Former CJP Justice (r) Tassaduq Jillani to receive 2020 J. Clifford Wallace Award

Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice (Retd) Tassaduq Hussain Jillani has been awarded the 2020 J. Clifford Wallace Award in recognition of his extraordinary career as a judge and a jurist.



During his 30-year-long decorated career from 1994 to 2014, Justice (Retd) Jillani also served as Pakistan's representative judge at the International Court of Justice at The Hague. He is the co-chair of the World Justice Project, which works to lead a global, multidisciplinary effort to strengthen the Rule of Law for the development of communities of opportunity and equity.

The award was given by the J. Reuben Clark Law Society, a body of leading lawyers from around the world, who "affirm the strength brought to the law by a lawyer's personal religious conviction" and "strive through public service and professional excellence to promote fairness and virtue founded upon the rule of law."

The J. Clifford Wallace award was created in 2018 to honour Judge Wallace and to recognise such jurists who have rendered "service to the administration of justice beyond the judge’s ordinary responsibilities."

The 2018 recipient was Judge Wallace himself, while the 2019 recipient was retired Chief Justice Christine Durham of the Utah Supreme Court.

The Judges Committee and the Board of Directors of the J. Reuben Clark Law Society, said they presented Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani the 2020 J. Clifford Wallace Award "in recognition of his years of distinguished service in Pakistan and his contributions to strengthen the rule of law internationally."

The retired justice will accept the award at the society's annual convention which will be held this year at Phoenix, Arizona from February 27 to 29, 2020.