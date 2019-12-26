Judge Arshad Malik video case: FIA raids PML-N office in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a raid at the PML-N Central Secretariat on Thursday to retrieve evidence in the Judge Arshad Malik video case, Geo News reported.

Sources told Geo News that FIA had conducted the raid to gather important material from the Model Town secretariat for the Arshad Malik video case.

PML-N's Ata Tarar confirmed that the agency had conducted a raid at the party's office. He said that a computer hard drive had been taken by the FIA officials.

Tarar said DG FIA Wajid Zia disliked the PML-N hence these actions were being taken against the party.

"In London, Nasir Butt went to the high commission several times with the real video," he said. "However, on Imran Niazi's directives, his video was not received."

He said that the facts of the Arshad Malik video case were being highlighted every day. Tarar questioned why NAB hadn't sent notices on the Peshawar BRT cases as it had so frequently done in the past where inquiries against non-PTI members were concerned.

Judge Arshad Malik video case

The controversy had originated when PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz had played a video during a press conference in which she said that Justice Arshad Malik had told a PML-N worker Nasir Butt that he was feeling guilty and having nightmares ever since he announced the verdict that led to Nawaz Sharif's imprisonment. The judge was "blackmailed" into handing down the sentence against Nawaz Sharif after some people threatened that they would release a private video of his, she said.

She had claimed the judge was under immense pressure to send the former prime minister to jail, and that he had contemplated committing suicide several times since. Maryam had said the judge did not write the verdict but "was made to write" the prison sentence for Nawaz Sharif.

The accountability court judge had called the video presented by the PML-N as fake and fallacious.