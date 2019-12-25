Shehryar Afridi says will take Rana Sanaullah’s case to logical end

ISLAMABAD: Shehryar Afridi, the Minister of State for Narcotics Control, said on Wednesday that the narcotics case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah will be pursued till its logical end.

The state minister was addressing a press conference, a day after the Lahore High Court granted post-arrest bail to Sanaullah in a 15kg heroin recovery case, lodged by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

“The impression is being propagated that Rana Sanaullah has been released but I want to tell the nation that he is still a suspect,” said Afridi.

He further said that all the evidence was given within 17 days but ‘delaying tactics’ were used in the case.

Commenting on the bail of the former Punjab law minister, Afridi said that they will go ‘all-out’ in the matter.

“This is a season of bails,” commented the state minister, while insisting that the ANF is a professional force.

Afridi, following Sanaullah's arrest, had repeatedly defended the ANF, claiming to have "pictures and video record" and saying that the PML-N leader's car was monitored for three weeks before he was arrested.

“The court has not issued the order yet and the legal team would decide about the future strategy,” maintained Afridi.

A case was filed in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997 after a large stash of contraband was allegedly recovered from Sanaullah's vehicle few months back.



The PML-N leader was granted bail after five months and 23 days in custody. The ANF had arrested Sanaullah on July 1 while he was heading for a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore.