Pervez Musharraf’s emotional letter to son surfaces online: report

Son of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, Bilal Musharraf on Tuesday shared an emotional letter that the former president had penned for him back in 1994.

According to a Daily Jang report, the former president gave career advice to Bilal when he secured his first job. The son of the former president has since deleted the post, for reasons not immediately clear.

The letter, dated July 18, 1994, was written when the former president was posted as director general military operations in Pakistan Army, according to Jang.

In the letter, Musharraf advised his son to maintain truth and honesty at a high standard in his work. The letter called for boldness in decision-making and avoiding anxiety too.

According to Jang, Musharraf asked his son to take quick decisions and be humble and sympathise with the needy and the helpless. In the letter, the former president stressed that confidence was key in life.

A special court had last week convicted Musharraf for high treason and handed him the death penalty on five counts. The case against the former president related to the imposition of emergency rule in Pakistan in 2007.

The three-member bench which heard the case comprised Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth of the Peshawar High Court, Justice Nazar Akbar of the Sindh High Court and Justice Shahid Karim of the Lahore High Court.

In the 2-1 guilty verdict issued, Justice Nazar Akbar had dissented from the conviction, while the other two judges found Musharraf guilty and sentenced him to death.