Scan shows blood supply to Nawaz Sharif’s heart is deficient

LONDON: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been told by doctors at the Royal Brompton Hospital that his cardiac PET scan is suggestive of ischemic myocardium — blood supply to heart is deficient — which is a risk for a heart attack and cause of his ongoing angina.

Nawaz visited Royal Brompton and Harefield Hospital on Monday for cardiac PET scan where he was seen by a team of specialist doctors.

A source in the hospital told this reporter on condition of anonymity that Nawaz Sharif will be handed over results of the scan "after the Christmas break" but it was clear from the scans that the former premier is at risk of heart attack and his ongoing angina is a serious concern.

The hospital source said Nawaz needed "invasive procedure and a coronary intervention to treat the blockage" and that "if the intervention is not successful then he might go for a redo CABG, i.e. repeat Heart Bypass Operation".

When approached to confirm the report by the Royal Brompton Hospital, his personal physician, Dr Adnan Khan, refused to confirm or deny the report. He, however, confirmed that Nawaz's cardiac PET scan was done on Monday and results of the scan are awaited and will be provided to the family in due course.

Dr Adnan Khan had informed last week that Nawaz — who is currently in London for treatment — has been diagnosed with a complicated coronary disease and will undergo further scans.

On Tuesday, Dr Adnan tweeted: "Former PM #NawazSharif scheduled for Carotid Artery Scans to establish & evaluate extent of arterial stenosis, disease progression & risk stratification at Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospital, London. Mr. Sharif has previously documented critical stenosis of Carotid Arteries."

He had tweeted a day earlier: "Former PM #NawazSharif undergoing Rubidium Cardiac PET (Positron Emission Tomography) Scan, performed using radioactive tracer to assess & evaluate myocardial perfusion (blood supply to heart) & viability (heart muscle functioning) at Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospital, London."

He tweeted last Thursday: "Former PM Nawaz Sharif underwent comprehensive Cardiovascular evaluation & investigations at Royal Brompton & Harefield Hospital, London. He's diagnosed of complicated Coronary Artery / Ischemic Heart Disease with significant disease burden. Cardiac Perfusion Scans scheduled."

Nawaz continues to undergo a range of tests for his cardiac and haematology complications, as doctors attempt to determine the reasons his low platelet count and reasons for the instability of platelet count.

The former prime minister arrived in London on November 19 along with his brother, Shehbaz, after the court granted him permission to travel abroad on medical grounds. Prior to that he was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia case on medical grounds.