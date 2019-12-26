LHC releases detailed judgement of bail granted to Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued a detailed verdict on the bail granted to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in the narcotics case.

The nine-page judgment which was authored by LHC’s Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad stated that "the co-accused in the case was granted bail by a trial court, and his bail was not challenged by the prosecution in the high court."

The court also mentioned that the former provincial minister has been accused of "carrying 15kg of heroine, yet he was never sent on a physical remand".

On Tuesday, the LHC had approved the PML-N leader’s bail against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.

It is expected that the former Punjab law minister will be released today after he submits his surety bonds to the court.

Will present evidence against Rana Sanaullah at the correct time: ANF

Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Chief Prosecutor Raja Inam on Wednesday said tha evidence against Sanaullah will be brought forth at "the right time".

Addressing a press conference, Inam said the evidence against the former Punjab law minister had been submitted in court.

Dispelling the notion that the ANF was trying to delay proceedings of the case, Inam said a case had been registered against Sanaullah on July 1, 2019, and that the ANF had produced a challan in the court on July 23 without any delay.

The prosecutor said testimonies from the witnesses, evidence, and the chemical examiner's report had been provided to the court. "Now, it is up to the suspect to tell his side of the story," he said.

"We will disclose evidence against Sanaullah at the right time."