NAB arrests PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal was arrested on Monday by the National Accountability Bureau.



According to a statement from the NAB spokesman, the PML-N leader was arrested in Narowal Sports Complex case.

Ahsan Iqbal will be presented before an accountability court on Tuesday for physical remand.

The NAB stated that the medical check-up of the PML-N leader will be done today.

The NAB Rawalpindi chapter had summoned the PML-N leader in relation to the case.



The NAB initiated inquiry into Narowal Sports City project last year on allegations of irregularities, violation of rules and corruption of Rs3 billion in the Rs6 billion project.

The NAB investigation team also visited the Narowal Sports City project last month to get a record.



'Ahsan Iqbal didn't launch Narowal project, PPP did'

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb addressed a press conference today, saying that the party will continue calling out the incompetence of the incumbent government.

She said Ahsan Iqbal never commissioned the Narowal project as it was launched in the Pakistan People’s Party tenure. “It was a dormant project that Ahsan Iqbal revived under the PML-N’s rule.”

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, while reacting harshly to the arrest of the senior PML-N leader, said that Iqbal had a surgery three days ago.

She said that the surgery was related to the incident last year in May, where an assailant shot at then interior minister in his own constituency, Narowal. Iqbal's bone was fractured after he received a bullet in his right shoulder.