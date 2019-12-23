Christina celebrates first wedding anniversary with Ant Anstead

US singer and actress Christina Anstead and hubby Ant Anstead celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sunday.



The couple, who tied the knot on 22 December 2018, still share a connection as strong as they did upon their first meeting.

Christina and Ant had got married in a secret ceremony in California last year.

The HGTV star took to Instagram to share a video that featured their emotional wedding vows.

She writes: “Happy Anniversary. 1 year ago today! I still get emotional watching this! What a year it’s been. I was 2 weeks pregnant with baby Hudson here and had no idea. @ant_anstead I love you, our blended family and this life with you.”

She has welcomed her first son namely Hudson in September this year with Ant.



Christina also shares two children with her ex-husband Trek El Moussa while the Wheeler Dealers host is father to son and a daughter with his ex Louise.

Christina and Ant began dating in October 2017.







