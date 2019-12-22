FIA issues new directives for immigration staff on how to behave with passengers

ISLAMABAD: The deputy director of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sunday issued instructions for immigration staff posted across airports in the country after the government took notice of complaints by passengers against the staff.

The federal government decided to take notice of the alleged misbehaviour by immigration staff posted at airports after receiving complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

According to the directives, immigration staff at airports have been instructed to greet passengers when they arrive at the immigration section. The staff have been told to greet people by saying 'Good morning' or 'Good evening' to them.

The directives call on the immigration staff not to misbehave or be rude to passengers in any way. The FIA warned immigration staff that if complaints against them were received, stern action will be taken against those found guilty.

The Pakistan Citizen Portal was launched last year in October. The platform is meant to redress public grievances against government officials.

The complaints registered on the portal are provided to the prime minister.