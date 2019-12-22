PML-N mocks PM Imran for withdrawing from Kuala Lumpur summit

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday mocked Prime Minister Imran Khan for cancelling his trip to Malaysia to take part in the Kuala Lumpur summit.

"Mahathir was not aware that Imran Khan takes a lot of u-turns," said former interior minister and PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal.

Prime Minister Imran was supposed to attend the KL summit on December 17. However, he cancelled his visit to the summit last-minute.



On Friday, a report published by the Turkish newspaper Daily Sabah had claimed that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had said that Saudi Arabia issued economic threats to Pakistan to pressure it into withdrawing from the Malaysia summit.



In response, Pakistan by saying it skipped the four-day summit in Kuala Lumpur to address concerns from some Muslim countries of a possible division in the Ummah.

Iqbal lashed out at the prime minister, saying that he was responsible for the current economic mess the country was in.

"Has Imran Khan's government put a stop to the Rs3,000 billion corruption?" he asked.

He said that the government had spread anarchy in the country through lies. Iqbal said that the government used lies to put a dent in the PML-N.

"Nawaz Sharif has been elected prime minister thrice," he said. "He doesn't have the greed to become the prime minister for a third time."