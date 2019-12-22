Pakistan urges world to take notice of India's 'dangerous steps'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday told the world to take note of India's 'dangerous steps' which were having an adverse effect on the region's peace and stability.

According to Radio Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urged the international community to take notice of India's policies, particularly its contentious citizenship bill which has triggered protests around the country.

According to the new amendment to the Indian constitution, people belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, or Parsi and Christian faiths, and fleeing ‘persecution’ in Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, may be granted Indian citizenship. There is no similar provision for Muslim refugees, enraging the Muslim minority of India.

The foreign minister said that he had informed the UN Security Council about Pakistan's apprehensions and possible threats from India in his letter to the council that he had written on December 12.

The foreign minister said that New Delhi "can resort to a false flag operation to divert attention". He said that unprovoked shelling from Indian border forces along the Line of Control (LoC) had escalated and Pakistan had 'befittingly responded' to the aggression.

The statement from Qureshi comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan warned India of a 'befitting response' in case New Delhi decides to conduct a false flag operation to whip up Hindu nationalism and divert the world's attention from its domestic crisis on the pretext to attack Pakistan.