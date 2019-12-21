CCTV footage: Two unidentified bodies left at Jinnah hospital

KARACHI: CCTV footage of men dropping two bodies — which remain unidentified — at Karachi’s Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC) was obtained by Geo News on Saturday.



The corpses were dropped by unknown people on Friday night at the hospital, confirmed Executive Director JPMC Dr. Seemin Jamali .

"The bodies of two youngsters were brought to the hospital on Friday night," she said.

The first body was brought to the hospital via a taxi, according to the CCTV footage.

Three-men shifted the second body to the hospital from a rickshaw. The men then put the corpse on a stretcher and moved it to the emergency ward as per the CCTV footage.

Police have said that the bodies will be identified through biometric verification.