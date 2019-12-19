Aiman Khan breaks record, reaches 5 million followers on Instagram

Pakistani actor Aiman Khan is now the second celebrity to hit 5 million followers on Instagram.



The 21-year-old has achieved the feat after famed actor Mahira Khan became the first celebrity to amass 5 million followers on the social networking app.

Aiman shared the ecstatic news with her followers on Instagram tagging her new clothing line AnM Closet, which she launched with her twin sister Minal this year.

“Celebrating 5M Instagram family. Thank-you for the love,” Aiman captioned her post.

Aiman is followed closely by her sister Minal and Sajal Aly in line to hit the 5 million mark.



Earlier in October, Mahira Khan became the biggest infleuncer on Instagram in the country after she hit 5 million followers.

Mahira’s fame skyrocketed after her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2018.