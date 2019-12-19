Musharraf’s detailed verdict has proven our fears true: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday that the detailed verdict on former military ruler Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf has proven their 'fears true'.



The DG ISPR addressed an important press conference today, where he said that the words used in the verdict are beneath any civil discourse.



"Our enemies want to enrage us and want us to fight among ourselves," said the DG ISPR, adding that it won't be allowed to happen.

He said that anarchy and discord will not be allowed to take place in the country.

"Pakistan Army is not only an institution but a family," said the army's spokesman.

He further said that the army remains strengthened only due to the support of the people.



The press conference by Maj. Gen. Ghafoor came after the special court that sentenced General (r) Pervez Musharraf to death on Tuesday, issued its detailed verdict.

The detailed verdict stated that imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007 and the act of abrogating the constitution was not a one-man job. The verdict stated that Musharraf's uniformed accomplices were "equally and fully involved".



“We, with the majority of 2 as to 1, allow the complaint and hold the accused guilty of high treason as defined at Article 6 of the Constitution and pass punishment under section 2 High Treason (Punishment) Act, 1973. Thus, the convict be hanged by his neck till he is dead,” the judgement issued today read.



Following the court's short order in the case on Tuesday, the DG ISPR had said that the Pakistan Army was in "a lot of pain and anguish" over the sentencing to death of Musharraf.



Musharraf first took power after ousting prime minister Nawaz Sharif in a bloodless coup in 1999. His rule faced no serious challenges until he tried to sack then Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhary in March 2007, sparking nationwide protests and months of turmoil that led to the imposition of a state of emergency.

Musharraf finally resigned in August 2008 in the face of impeachment proceedings by the new governing coalition and went into exile.

He returned to Pakistan in 2013 in an attempt to contest elections, but was barred from taking part in the polls and from leaving the country as a barrage of legal cases mounted.

The treason case was first launched against Musharraf by his old foe Sharif in 2013.

The case went on for years amid repeated delays until Tuesday's announcement of the verdict, the first time a former leader of the armed forces was convicted of treason and sentenced to death in Pakistan.