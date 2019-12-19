close
Thu Dec 19, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 19, 2019

DG ISPR to hold important press conference shortly

Pakistan

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 19, 2019

RAWALPINDI: DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor will hold an important press conference shortly.

The press conference by Maj. Gen. Ghafoor comes a few hours after the special court that sentenced General (r) Pervez Musharraf to death on Tuesday, issued its detailed verdict.

The detailed verdict stated that imposition of emergency on November 3, 2007 and the act of abrogating the constitution was not a one-man job. The verdict stated that Musharraf's uniformed accomplices were "equally and full involved". 

Following the court's short order in the case on Tuesday, the DG ISPR had said that the Pakistan Army was in "a lot of pain and anguish" over the sentencing to death of  Musharraf. 

