close
Wed Dec 18, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 18, 2019

Army chief visits SSG HQ, lauds services of Pakistan armed forces

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 18, 2019

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (General) Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the headquarters of the Special Service Group (SSG) on Wednesday, where he lauded the services of the armed forces.

According to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations, the army chief said that the armed forces have brought stability by defeating all inimical forces.

“We have brought stability by failing all inimical forces operating against Pak. We shall never let it go away at any cost. SSG is our pride with myriad contributions towards defence of country through its valiant offrs & sldrs since creation of Pakistan“, the DG ISPR quoted the army chief as saying.


Latest News

More From Pakistan