Massive blaze erupts behind Karachi University

KARACHI: A massive blaze erupted in the metropolis' Gulzar-e-Hijri area behind Karachi University on Tuesday, rescue officials said.
The officials noted that trees and bushes in the area had caught fire and that three fire brigades were involved in dousing the flames.
—This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available
