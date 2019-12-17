close
Tue Dec 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 17, 2019

Massive blaze erupts behind Karachi University

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec 17, 2019

KARACHI: A   massive blaze erupted in the metropolis' Gulzar-e-Hijri area behind  Karachi University on Tuesday, rescue  officials said.

The officials noted that trees and bushes in the area had caught fire and that three fire brigades were involved in dousing the flames.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available

Latest News

More From Pakistan