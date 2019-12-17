Faryal Talpur, Khursheed Shah granted bail in NAB cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leaders Faryal Talpur and Syed Khursheed Shah were granted bail in separate cases of alleged corruption on Tuesday.

Talpur was granted bail by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the fake bank accounts case. The court directed her to deposit surety bonds worth Rs10 million.

The PPP leader filed a petition last month requesting bail. Talpur had stated that she was the mother of a differently-abled child and needed to take care of him. She requested the court for bail till the completion of her trial.

The court asked the additional prosecutor today (Tuesday) about Talpur's involvement in the case to which he replied that she had withdrawn a cheque deposited in the Zardari Group's bank account through a fake one.

Talpur and her brother, former president Asif Ali Zardari, were arrested in June on charges of laundering money through fake bank accounts. NAB is investigating four cases where the former president and his sister are the prime accused.

The cases pertain to transactions worth hundreds of millions of rupees to the two leaders' private companies, allegedly, through fake bank accounts.

The IHC had granted bail on medical grounds to Zardari in the same case last week. The former president was admitted to a private hospital in Karachi where he is being treated.

ATC grants bail to Khursheed Shah

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) granted bail to PPP leader Khursheed Shah against surety bonds worth Rs5 million.

The former leader of the opposition in the national assembly had filed for bail. He was arrested by NAB in September.

Shah is accused of allotting to himself an amnesty plot illegally from a cooperative society in Sukkur.

NAB has been investigating Shah since August. It was alleged that the PPP leader built bungalows, petrol pumps, and hotels in the name of others (benamidaar).

NAB sources said Shah would be shifted to Sukkur under transit remand.

NAB Sukkur had summoned Shah through a letter, however, the PPP leader wrote back to the authority, declining to appear before it.

On July 31, the NAB had given approval for an inquiry against the senior PPP leader.