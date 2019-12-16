Is Karachi biryani capital of the world? This former Sri Lankan cricketer thinks so

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and renowned commentator Russel Arnold on Monday arrived in Karachi ahead of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.



Arnold announced his arrival in the metropolis with a tweet.

While he said it was great to be back in Karachi, he also shared what he knows about the city as far as the local cuisine is concerned.

"Great to be back in Karachi. I am told it is the biryani capital of the world? True," the 46-year-old tweeted with an emoji.

Pakistan's Test match against Sri Lanka, their first at home since the attack against the same visitors in 2009, ended in a draw on Sunday after being badly affected by the weather.

Pakistan opener Abid Ali became the first batsman to score a debut hundred in both Test and one-day international cricket.



The second Test starts in Karachi on December 19.





