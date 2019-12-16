close
Mon Dec 16, 2019
December 16, 2019

Is Karachi biryani capital of the world? This former Sri Lankan cricketer thinks so

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 16, 2019

Former Sri Lankan cricketer and renowned commentator Russel Arnold  on Monday arrived in Karachi ahead of the second Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. 

Arnold   announced his arrival in  the metropolis  with  a tweet.

While he said it was great to be back in Karachi, he also shared what he knows about the city as far as   the local cuisine is concerned.

"Great to be back in Karachi. I am told it is the biryani capital of the world? True," the 46-year-old tweeted with   an emoji.

Here are some reactions to his tweet:

Pakistan's Test match against Sri Lanka, their first at home since the attack against the same visitors in 2009, ended in a draw on Sunday after being badly affected by the weather.

Pakistan opener Abid Ali became the first batsman to score a debut hundred in both Test and one-day international cricket.

The second Test starts in Karachi on December 19.


