Live

Army chief's extension: SC issues detailed verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan issued on Monday the detailed verdict regarding the extension in tenure of Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.



The verdict, penned by Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, states that SC bench "explored the scope of Article 243 of the Constitution, reviewed the Pakistan Army Act, 1952, the Pakistan Army Act Rules, 1954".

The court, as per the detailed verdict, "found that the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 falls deficient of the structural requirements for raising and maintaining an Army under clause (3) of Article 243 of the Constitution".

The verdict noted that "no tenure or age of retirement for the rank of General is provided under the law. As per the institutional practice a General retires on completion of a tenure of three years. Although an institutional practice cannot be a valid substitute of the law."

"There is no provision in the law for extending service of a General for another tenure; nor is there any consistent and continuous institutional practice of granting such extension," Justice Shah wrote, adding that the summaries for the reappointment, extension and fresh appointment of General Bajwa were "meaningless" in absence of the relevant law.

On November 28, the top court, in its short order, allowed the federal government to grant a six-month extension to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa.







