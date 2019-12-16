IED blast outside Peshawar High Court injures 11

PESHAWAR: An improvised explosive device (IED) blast wounded on Monday at least eleven people, including a policeman, outside the Peshawar High Court.



According to police, the blast was of an explosive device planted inside a rickshaw parked in the security zone.

In the CCTV footage of the blast, the rickshaw blast can be seen outside the High Court's premises.

According to initial investigation, four to five kilogrammes of explosive material was used in the blast.

The injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital by the rescue personnel. One of the injured was said to be in critical condition.

The law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the crime scene. Police said it is further investigating the incident.