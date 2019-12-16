close
Mon Dec 16, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Pakistan

Web Desk
December 16, 2019

IED blast outside Peshawar High Court injures 11

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: An improvised explosive device (IED) blast wounded on Monday at least eleven people, including a policeman, outside the Peshawar High Court.

According to police, the blast was of an explosive device planted inside a rickshaw parked in the security zone.

In the CCTV footage of the blast, the rickshaw blast can be seen outside the High Court's premises.  

According to initial investigation, four to five kilogrammes of explosive material  was used in the blast. 

The injured were shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital by the rescue personnel. One of the injured was said to be in critical condition.

The law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the crime scene.  Police said it is further investigating the incident.

Latest News

More From Pakistan