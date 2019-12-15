It's International Tea Day and Pakistani Twitterati can't help but troll Abhinandan

December 15 is celebrated across the world as International Tea Day. Pakistani Twitterati had a field day trolling Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Sunday whose admiration for a Pakistani cup of tea had become quite popular across the globe.

Pakistanis love tea or chai as it is known in the local language. On December 15, people from across the world took to social media to share their love for the beverage. Pakistani Twitterati used the day to take hilarious digs at Abhinandan, who was offered a cup of tea after his plane was shot down by the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) earlier this year.

On February 26, IAF planes crossed over into Pakistan and bombed Balakot. The PAF responded by retaliating the next day, striking non-military targets in India. IAF jets again intruded into Pakistani airspace in response.

Two IAF jets were shot down by the PAF. One crashed in occupied Kashmir while the other was shot down inside Pakistani territory. Abhinandan was captured and held in custody for two days before Prime Minister Imran Khan announced his release as a 'peace gesture' towards India.

Pakistan returned Abhinandan to Indian authorities via the Wagah border.