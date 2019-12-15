PM Imran calls for resolving Middle East disputes through diplomatic means

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday reiterated that Islamabad will continue to facilitate the resolving of Middle East disputes through diplomatic means.

The prime minister who was on a day-long visit to Saudi Arabia met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and said Pakistan would continue to facilitate all efforts in that direction with a view to precluding conflict, defusing tensions and preserving peace for the benefit of the region and the world.

During his meeting with the Saudi crown prince in Riyadh, the premier emphasised upon the strategic importance of Pakistan-Saudi relationship and termed it a pivotal partnership for peace, progress and prosperity.

The premier extended warm felicitations on Saudi Arabia's assumption of G20 presidency and said it was a reflection of Riyadh's leadership role and stature in the international community.

PM Imran also informed the crown prince of the latest situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir which has been under lockdown since August 5 and thanked him for the support to the Kashmir cause.

The two leaders also discussed ways of further advancing the Kashmir cause through Organisation of Islamic Cooperation contact group during their meeting.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction at the ongoing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and hoped to further advance this process during the second meeting of the Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council expected to take place early next year.

PM Imran noted that the high-level visit of the crown prince to Pakistan in February this year had ushered in a new era of deeper engagement across economic, investment, energy, security and defence and people-to-people domains.

Moreover, the Saudi crown prince offered all possible support in the development of the tourism sector in Pakistan and said a Saudi team would undertake a visit to Pakistan soon.