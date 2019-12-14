CJP Khosa condemns Lahore hospital attack, hopes "better sense will prevail"

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on Saturday condemned the attack on the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and said it is hoped that "better sense will prevail" in the aftermath of the incident.

The chief justice was addressing a ceremony where he said that the incident that took place in Lahore a few days ago was disappointing and should be condemned.

He said that people should be mindful of the respect that was attached to the professions of lawyers and doctors and hoped that "better sense will prevail" not only regarding the issue or in its aftermath but also in the future.

"I cannot comment more on this as the matter is sub judice at the Lahore High Court (LHC)," he said.

The chief justice then spoke about model courts. He said that people were provided speedy justice with the help of model courts.

"Now, we're starting to get requests from people to shift their cases to model courts," he said.

Justice Khosa said the judiciary focused on two things primarily. First, the rollover system was changed and continuous hearings were held at model courts. Secondly, the judiciary held the state responsible for producing witnesses and evidence before the court.

"The state had delegated the task of producing evidence and witnesses to the complainant," he said. "This was not possible for the complainant. We identified and rectified this issue. We attended to these modalities and it has had a massive impact on cases," he added.

He thanked lawyers and judges for their support in ensuring the success of model courts so that justice without delay was provided to the masses.