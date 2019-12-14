PIC resumes operation after lawyers’ attack

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid confirmed on Saturday that the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) was fully operational three days after the attack by lawyers on the hospital.

"PIC fully functional again with medical staff back to work.The lives of those dependent on these facilities is so crucial, we couldn't spare even a moment's delay," the provincial health minister tweeted.

Rashid also thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for their cooperation.

Speaking to Geo News, Medical Superintendents PIC Doctor Ameer said the machines that were vandalized by the lawyers have also been replaced. He added that the doctors who had been on a strike after Wednesday’s attack have also returned to work.

A group of lawyers who had an ongoing 'tussle' with the doctors at PIC had stormed the hospital on Wednesday, vandalised property and damaged dozens of vehicles. They also set ablaze a police van during their assault.

Three people had lost their lives amidst the mayhem as doctors abandoned their patients to run from the mob.