Former president Asif Zardari arrives in Karachi

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari arrived in the city from Islamabad on Friday.



The former president was brought to Karachi from Islamabad in a Sindh Government LG-45 aircraft. The plane carrying Zardari landed at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi at 09:09pm at terminal 1.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah traveled with the former president in the aircraft. He took Zardari from the hospital to the aircraft.

The aircraft traveled at an unusual speed as it took an hour and 45 minutes to transport the former president from Islamabad to Karachi.

Zardari traveled from the aircraft to the airport lounge in a wheelchair. He was received at the airport by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Along with Bilawal, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani and Provincial Minister for Local Government, Forests and Religious Affairs Nasir Shah was also present on the occasion.

A large number of PPP workers were there to receive Zardari at the airport.

Zardari was arrested in June by Pakistan’s anti-graft body in connection to a high-profile money laundering case. The co chairman of the second largest opposition party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), is accused of setting up fake companies to siphon money out of the country during his tenure as president.

Although the case is ongoing in an accountability court, Zardari has yet to be indicted. In the last six months, the 64-year-old’s health, say his family, has considered deteriorated and he is urgent need of specialized treatment.