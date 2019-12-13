Video: Angry protester throws eggs at bogie carrying Sheikh Rashid

SARGODHA: An angry protester threw a couple of eggs at a bogie carrying Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, on Friday.



A video doing the rounds on the internet shows the protester chanting angry slogans against the federal minister as policemen try to subdue him.

The protester chanted "Sheikh Rashid Murdabad" and "Sheikh Rashid Haye Haye" before police officers drag him away from the bogie of the federal minister but not before he pelts three to four eggs on it.

The man who threw eggs at the bogie can be heard shouting a "Jiye Bhutto" slogan as police take him away.

Rashid visited the Sargodha Railway Station where he addressed Awami Muslim League (AML) supporters. The federal minister announced a Rs15 million grant for the renovation and construction of the railway station.

He said that 70 percent of the trains had been made operational by the current railways ministry. Rashid said that the PTI government was doing its utmost to uplift the masses and improve their standard of living.