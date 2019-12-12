One dead, 13 injured as students group clash in Islamabad university

ISLAMABAD: Two student groups in the International Islamic University Islamabad clashed on Thursday, leaving one student dead and 13 others injured.

According to the police, one of the groups had organised a book fair in the university. The clash broke out after harsh words were exchanged between the two groups.

Police arrived at the university to restore order.

"There was a clash between two student bodies in a University. Unfortunately one student died because of the skirmish. We have taken over the security. Police and Magistrates are on site. Rangers has been called. Compound is being searched. Anyone having info may plz call on 15," tweeted the deputy commissioner of Islamabad.



