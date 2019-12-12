Doctors have expressed concern Haris may be permanently disabled, says father

KARACHI: Doctors have expressed the concern that Haris may be permanently disabled, said his father on Thursday.

Haris Fatah Soomro was shot by kidnappers when they grabbed Dua Mangi from Karachi's Bukhari Commercial area a couple of weeks ago. Haris had been critically wounded and had undergone medical treatment.

Haris had been shot in the spine. The bullet that was lodged in his body has been taken out by doctors.

"His spine has been affected due to the bullet wound," said his father. "Doctors have expressed the concern that Haris may be permanently disabled."

He said that Haris was still unconscious and doctors will know about his health for sure after he wakes up.

Dua Mangi returned home on Friday after being missing for more than a week. Dua’s mother, while speaking to the media, had said, “Our daughter has safely returned home. Thankful to the media and the civil society.”

Dua’s father, Dr Nisar Ahmed Mangi, had announced Dua's return on social media, saying she had reached home "safely" and that he was grateful for her safe return.