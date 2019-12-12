Govt shuts down social media cell owing to lack of funds

ISLAMABAD: Six months after setting it up, the federal government shut down its social media cell on Thursday, sources told Geo News.



The social media cell had been set up by the federal government at the Press Information Department (PID) to counter fake news and spread verified information in its place.

However, owing to lack of funds, it shut down the cell and fired employees without even sending them a notice.

Sources stated that employees of the social media cell hadn't been paid salaries for the past two months.

Sources claimed that it was likely that PTI volunteers will be tasked to operate the government's social media cell.