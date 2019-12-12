Army chief lauds PAF’s successes during visit to Kamra aeronautical complex

KAMRA: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauded the achievements of Pakistan Air Force on Thursday, stated Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor.

According to the ISPR, visited Pakistan Aeronautical Complex Kamra today.

The DG ISPR said the army chief was briefed about the ongoing projects. He also lauded the achievements of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

“COAS lauded achievements of PAF and PAC towards attaining self-reliance and international standards in all its projects,” said the DG ISPR in a tweet on Twitter.



