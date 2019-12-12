Zardari released from sub-jail one day after IHC bail approval

ISLAMABAD: Former president Asif Ali Zardari was released from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Thursday, one day after he was granted bail on medical grounds by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Geo News reported.

Preparations have been completed to bring Zardari from Islamabad to Karachi. The former president will arrive in Karachi on Thursday via a chartered flight, sources told Geo News.



Zardari was being treated at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad which was also declared a sub-jail. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) granted post-arrest bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

According to sources, the former president will be treated at a private hospital in Karachi's Clifton area. Zardari is expected to reach Karachi tonight (Thursday).



Zardari's CT scan, angiography and angioplasty will be conducted at the hospital in Karachi. The former president is suffering from complications of the heart as well as other diseases.

A VIP room has been prepared for the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader where he will be treated. A six-member medical board will oversee his treatment which will be headed by Professor Nadeem Qamar.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted post-arrest bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds.

Zardari was arrested in June by Pakistan’s anti-graft body in connection to a high-profile money laundering case. The co chairman of the second largest opposition party, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), is accused of setting up fake companies to siphon money out of the country during his tenure as president.

Although the case is ongoing in an accountability court, Zardari has yet to be indicted. In the last six months, the 64-year-old’s health, say his family, has considered deteriorated and he is urgent need of specialized treatment.