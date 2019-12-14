PM Imran arrives in Saudi Arabia for day-long visit

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia on Saturday for a one-day trip Saudi Arabia to discuss bilateral matters and recent developments in the region with the Saudi leadership, Radio Pakistan reported.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the visit was part of bilateral cooperation and regular exchanges between the leadership of the two countries.

The prime minister will also pay his respect at Roza-e-Rasool (SAWM) and Nawafil in Masjid-i-Nabvi.



During his last visit to the country in October, the prime minister met Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud is a bid to ease tensions between Tehran and Riyadh.

PM Imran also held delegation-level talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two talked about bilateral relations, regional peace and security, and global political situation.



The premier and the Saudi crown prince agreed to bolster Pakistan-Saudi relations as well as bilateral cooperation.

PM Imran underscored that Pakistan wishes for peace and stability in the entire region, including the Gulf countries. All conflicts and disagreements can be resolved through political dialogue and diplomacy, he added.

The PM had also apprised MbS about the latest conditions in Indian occupied Kashmir which has been under a military lockdown since August 5.