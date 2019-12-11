Video: Lawyer threatened doctors before attack on Lahore hospital

LAHORE: Before lawyers stormed the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Wednesday, a lawyer shared a live video in which he threatened doctors, Geo News reported.



"Look at the sea of lawyers. Today, doctors will have to undergo bypass and have stents inserted in them," a lawyer can be heard saying in the video. "We will enter the hospital and beat them [doctors] up."



A group of lawyers stormed the emergency ward of the PIC, vandalised public property, set a police vehicle on fire and attacked provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan.

Videos of the incident shared on Twitter showed police officials, clad in riot gear, were rendered helpless as a swarm of lawyers, outnumbering the law enforcement personnel, broke the entrance of the hospital.

One woman died and several patients were alarmed at the emergency ward of the hospital as a result of the confusion and fear that spread inside the facility as the lawyers barged into the building. It was not clear why the group of lawyers stormed the cardiology hospital.