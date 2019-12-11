PM summons emergency meeting on Lahore clash

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday summoned an emergency meeting after a clash broke out between a group of lawyers and doctors at the Punjab institute of Cardiology (PIC) in Lahore, Geo News reported.

A group of lawyers stormed the emergency ward of the PIC and vandalised public property, beat doctors and thrashed provincial minister Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan.

According to sources, the prime minister contacted the Punjab IG and chief secretary. He directed them to investigate the incident and take action against those responsible for storming the hospital.

The prime minister has summoned a meeting of the key members of the federal cabinet including the interior minister and secretary interior. Prime Minister Imran directed Chief Minister Buzdar to visit the hospital.

The prime minister directed authorities to ensure that the injured are provided medical care.

Swarm of lawyers storm PIC

Videos of the incident shared on Twitter showed police officials, clad in riot gear, were rendered helpless as a swarm of lawyers, outnumbering the law enforcement personnel, broke the entrance of the hospital.

There were reports of casualties at the emergency ward of the hospital as a result of the confusion and fear that spread inside the facility as the lawyers barged into the building. It was not clear why the group of lawyers stormed the cardiology hospital.

Initial reports suggested that lawyers broke the windows of the emergency ward and damaged cars parked at the hospital. There were reports of multiple injuries to people, according to eyewitnesses who spoke to Geo News.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of the incident and ordered Punjab chief secretary and Inspector General Punjab to submit a report of the incident.

Punjab Minister for Information Chohan who arrived at the hospital was manhandled by the lawyers who tore at his clothes and hair. The provincial minister could be seen escorted away from the hospital.

"They tried to kidnap me," Chohan said in a statement. "I came to deal with the situation and they started abusing me." He added a first information report (FIR) will be registered against those responsible.