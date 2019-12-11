Lawyers storm emergency ward of Lahore hospital, patient dies

LAHORE: A group of lawyers stormed the emergency ward of Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on Wednesday under mysterious circumstances as police officials deployed at the hospital stood down and let the mob of black coats enter the health facility, Geo News reported.



In videos circulating on social media of the incident, police officials, clad in riot gear, were rendered helpless as a swarm of lawyers, outnumbering the law enforcement personnel, broke the entrance of the PIC.

A woman passed away at the emergency ward of the hospital as a result of the confusion and fear that spread inside the facility as the lawyers broke into the building. It was not immediately clear why the group of lawyers stormed the cardiology hospital.

Reports from the hospital suggested that the lawyers broke the windows of the emergency ward, as well as damaging the cars parked at the hospital. There were reports of multiple injuries to people as well, according to eye-witnesses who spoke to Geo News.

Punjab Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hasan Chohan who arrived at the hospital was manhandled by the lawyers who tore at his clothes and hair. The provincial minister could be seen escorted away from the hospital.

"They tried to kidnap me," Chohan said in a statement. "I came to deal with the situation and they started abusing me."

He added a first information report (FIR) will be registered against those responsible.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and has ordered strict action against the culprits. Police have been ordered to restore order in the area immediately and ensure that hospital staff and patients are safe from the protesting lawyers.