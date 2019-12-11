US blacklists Rao Anwar for 'serious human rights abuse'

KARACHI: The United States has blacklisted former Malir senior superintendent of police (SSP) Rao Anwar for his involvement in "serious human rights abuse" as he carried out alleged fake police 'encounters', killing dozens of innocent people including Waziristan's Naqeebullah Mehsud.

Former SSP Malir Anwar, known as an encounter specialist, is among 18 individuals from six countries that the United States has imposed economic sanctions for their alleged engagement in human rights violations. Tuesday's announcement was made in connection with International Human Rights Day.



According to the US Treasury Department, two others - including the former consul general of Saudi Arabia in Turkey for his suspected role in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi have also been banned from entering the US.

Anwar was accused of staging scores fake police encounters in which a number of individuals were killed in Karachi.

The former cop was involved in over 190 police encounters that resulted in the deaths of over 400 people, including the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood," According to the US Treasury.

It added Anwar "helped to lead a network of police and criminal thugs that were allegedly responsible for extortion, land grabbing, narcotics, and murder".

He has been designated "for being responsible for or complicit in, or having directly or indirectly engaged in, serious human rights abuse," According to the press release.

"America is the world leader in combatting human rights abuse and it will not tolerate torture, kidnapping, sexual violence, murder, or brutality against innocent civilians,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.