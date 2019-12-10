Here's how Qaim Ali Shah manages to stay fit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Tuesday revealed the secret to his long life and fitness in a casual interaction with reporters.
"I am well over 80 years old but still remain active--both in politics and in life," he said. "I manage to stay fit as I eat vegetables a lot and avoid heavy foods."
The senior PPP leader said that he walked a lot which was also a reason for his fitness and long life. Shah said that he did not have 'some habits' due to which people fall ill.
Shah was summoned to court by NAB a few days ago in the Roshan Sindh project case for alleged corruption. The investigation pertains to alleged corruption in the installment of solar streetlights across the province.
KARACHI: Former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Tuesday revealed the secret to his long life and fitness in a casual interaction with reporters.
"I am well over 80 years old but still remain active--both in politics and in life," he said. "I manage to stay fit as I eat vegetables a lot and avoid heavy foods."
The senior PPP leader said that he walked a lot which was also a reason for his fitness and long life. Shah said that he did not have 'some habits' due to which people fall ill.
Shah was summoned to court by NAB a few days ago in the Roshan Sindh project case for alleged corruption. The investigation pertains to alleged corruption in the installment of solar streetlights across the province.