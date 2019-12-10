Here's how Qaim Ali Shah manages to stay fit

KARACHI: Former Sindh chief minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah on Tuesday revealed the secret to his long life and fitness in a casual interaction with reporters.



"I am well over 80 years old but still remain active--both in politics and in life," he said. "I manage to stay fit as I eat vegetables a lot and avoid heavy foods."

The senior PPP leader said that he walked a lot which was also a reason for his fitness and long life. Shah said that he did not have 'some habits' due to which people fall ill.

Shah was summoned to court by NAB a few days ago in the Roshan Sindh project case for alleged corruption. The investigation pertains to alleged corruption in the installment of solar streetlights across the province.