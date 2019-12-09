Bilawal Bhutto says Zardari should receive facilities every citizen is entitled to

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto said on Monday that his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari should receive the facilities that every citizen is entitled to .



The PPP chairman was addressing media outside the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Bilawal said that he hopes that his father Asif Ali Zardari will get justice on December 11, the day the Islamabad High Court will take up Zardari’s bail plea filed on medical grounds.



Bilawal expressed hope that both his father and aunt Faryal Talpur will receive bail in the fake bank accounts case. Both the PPP leaders are facing jail-time due to the ongoing investigation in the fake accounts case.



In his media talk, Bilawal said that Zardari’s medical report will be presented in the court and his father will hopefully be shifted to a hospital in Karachi.

He said that the former president told him that the medical board has done his check-up.

“The selected government’s tactics to pressurize us are continuing, but we will not relinquish our struggle against them,” said the PPP chairman.

He reiterated that this year on his mother, Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary, a gathering will take place at Liaquat Bagh, where he said that the ‘selected government’ will be called out.

“Nawaz Sharif went abroad despite being sentenced, while Zardari is inside prison without being indicted,” remarked Bilawal, adding that there is a difference between the two cases.

On Dec 3, Asif Ali Zardari approached the High Court seeking bail on medical grounds. The PPP leader is currently under treatment at the PIMS.