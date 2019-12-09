PM Imran tells CM Punjab to publicise anti-corruption efforts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that the financial recoveries under the anti-corruption establishment are impressive, advising Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar to publicise the efforts.

PM Imran was addressing a ceremony on the Anti-corruption Day, where he lauded the Punjab government for launching an anti-corruption app, which is accessible for masses to lodge anti-corruption complaints.

The prime minister said that the anti-corruption unit Punjab made recoveries worth Rs132 billion.



The prime minister lauded the performance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), saying that the probe body needs to be appreciated for recovering looted money.

“There is no investment in corrupt societies. For us, our biggest asset is overseas Pakistanis,” said PM Imran.

He said that if overseas Pakistanis start investing their money in the country similar to China and other countries, then it can massively benefit Pakistan.

PM Imran said that as per his personal observation, overseas Pakistanis don’t want to invest in Pakistan due to rampant corruption.

The prime minister spoke of the recent development projects, claiming that most of the projects are made for the sake of receiving kickbacks.

Referring to the recently-launched anti-corruption app, the prime minister said that now even a common man can hunt down corrupt elements in the society.

He said that the anti-corruption efforts in Pakistan will pave way for a modernistic outlook for the country.

