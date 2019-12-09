PML-N voices demand for a new prime minister under an interim setup

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Sunday demanded a new prime minister be elected as part of a two-month interim setup which would focus on reforms



Speaking to Shahzad Iqbal on Geo News' programme 'Naya Pakistan', PML-N stalwart Ahsan Iqbal said that elections were the need of the hour owing to the dangerous economic condition of Pakistan.

"Pakistan's economy is tanking because of Imran Khan and the PTI is also going down because of him," he said.

Iqbal called for a new prime minister to be brought in who would focus on economic and electoral reforms.

"A new prime minister should be brought in an interim setup to bring these reforms for two months," he said. "If Imran Khan remains prime minister for six more months, even reforms won't be able to save the country."

He accused the prime minister of lying to the people about Pakistan's economy.

"Inflation in the country is at its worst. Traders are worried sick. Imran Khan is lying about the economy," he said.

The former interior minister said that his party did not have a 'minus one' agenda. He said that the PML-N only wanted transparent elections to be held in Pakistan.

In response to a question, Iqbal said that there were three people in the PTI who wanted to be prime minister.

"I know there are three people in the PTI who want to become prime minister and have already had their sherwanis made," he said.

He said that even the government's allies were worried about its dismal performance and could see that the promises that were made to them weren't being fulfilled.