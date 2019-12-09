Govt to appoint ECP chief, members by Wednesday: Khattak

ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said Sunday that the government will appoint members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the chief election commissioner by Wednesday, Geo News reported.



The defence minister said that he had contacted opposition parties and the government's allies. He said that the government had not talked to the opposition regarding the legislation for the extension of army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

"The government will talk to the opposition once the detailed verdict is issued," he said.

Khattak dispelled the impression that any PTI parliamentary member was upset with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"Having reservations against the government doesn't mean it is about to be toppled," he said.

His comments come in the wake of reports that the PTI is gearing up to contact political allies and address their reservations. BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal has been criticising the government during the past couple of days as he accuses them of neglecting Balochistan.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan had, last month, taken notice of a petition filed against the government's move to extend General Bajwa's tenure as army chief for another three years.

After a few hearings and amendments to the army chief's extension summary, the court allowed General Bajwa a six-month conditional extension. The apex court ordered the PTI government to bring necessary legislation within six months to decide the army chief's tenure and other details related to his post.