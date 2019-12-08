Video: Man threatens police officer for lifting his car from no-parking area

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The video of a man screaming at a police officer for lifting his car parked in a no-parking area went viral a couple of days ago.
Many people took to social media to condemn the man for his rude behaviour towards the police officer.
In the video, the man threatens a police officer by saying that he knows the DIG. He was angry after the police officer lifted his car from a no-parking area at Khalid bin Waleed road.
"Who do you think you are? On which seat do you think you are sitting? I know the DIG, he is my friend. My brother and father are also policemen. I know the kind of person you are," he shouts at the police officer in the video.
The man was reportedly fined Rs500 for having parked his car at the no-parking area.
"I am telling you to stop and you are not listening to me. Who do you think you are? If you're driving a lifter then act like you're just a driver," he says.
The video went viral on social media. Many people condemned the person for threatening the police officer after he parked his car at a no-parking area.
