Dua Mangi kidnappers, police had a shootout three days ago: sources

KARACHI: The investigation team probing Dua Nisar Mangi's kidnapping case said Sunday the suspects and police engaged in a shootout three dasys ago, sources told Geo News.



Sources claimed that the investigation team said that the alleged kidnappers and officers of the Aziz Bhatti police station were involved in a gun battle three days ago which resulted in two police officers and one alleged kidnapper getting injured.

Police said that the shells obtained from the shootout matched with those of the kidnappers which were obtained from their gun which was used to shoot Haris Soomro, Dua's friend on the night of the kidnapping.

The investigation team said that the car in which the suspects had kidnapped Dua had been stolen from Ferozabad. The kidnappers used a fake number plate on the car.

The inquiry team said that Dua's ransom was paid on Friday and she returned home the same day. The suspects had contacted Dua's relatives through WhatsApp.

Police said that the first call for ransom was made on December 1. The investigation team said that it was not taken into confidence about the ransom payment.

The investigation team will record Dua's statement today (Sunday). After she returned on Friday, Dua's mother spoke to media the next day and denied that they had paid ransom for her release. Her mother said that Dua had returned unharmed but was severely traumatised.

Dua had been kidnapped from Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority last week by an unknown number of armed persons. She was abducted from near a restaurant in the Bukhari Commercial area.

At the time of the kidnapping, Dua had been walking home with her friend, Haris.

Haris was shot critically by the abductors as they kidnapped Dua. He was subsequently taken to a private hospital for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

Police had lodged an FIR for the incident naming at least four unidentified persons.