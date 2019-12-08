‘PTI deliberately created COAS extension issue’

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) leaders claim that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government deliberately created an issue on the Chief of Army Staff's (COAS) extension.

The comments came after PML-N’s senior leadership held a meeting under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif at a restaurant on Edgware Road in London. During the meeting the leaders discussed the current political situation of Pakistan and deliberated on the party's future strategy.

The meeting held at Edgware Road’s Maroush Gardens was attended by PML-N leaders Khawaja Asif, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Rana Tanveer, Shehbaz Sharif, Ayaz Sadiq, Ahsan Iqbal, Pervaiz Rasheed, Amir Muqam, Khurram Destagir and Ishaq Dar.

After the meeting, the PML-N leaders walked to Avenfield apartments where they met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and inquired about his health. They also updated him about the decisions taken during the meeting.

PML-N leaders Shehbaz Sharif, Khawaja Asif and Ahsan Iqbal, who spoke to the media after the meetings, said that the PML-N leadership agreed that in-house change was needed.

Outside the Maroush Gardens, Asif said: “For fresh elections, it’s our view that there should be an in-house change not for the sake of perpetuating the change but for the sake of holding new elections.”

Asif said the PML-N leaders had informed the party president on the political developments that had taken place over the past few days.

"We will formulate the party's policy on these matters upon our return to Pakistan," he said. Khawaja Asif added that the issue of the army chief's extension couldn’t be commented upon until the Supreme Court issues its detailed verdict.

After holding a meeting with the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for about 90 minutes, Shehbaz Sharif and Ahsan Iqbal briefed the media outside the Avenfield apartments.

The former Punjab chief minister said that Dr Adnan Khan briefed PML-N leadership about the elder Sharif’s health. He said that results of PET scans showed that Nawaz’s lymph nodes had grown. He added that the doctors will further examine the lymph nodes and the issue of low platelets’.

The opposition leader in the National Assembly said that his brother will return to Pakistan after his treatment is completed, and on the advice of the doctors. He said: “The atmosphere of Islamabad is gripped by the culture of jaadu toona (magic)”.

Shehbaz, while commenting on the issue of Election commission of Pakistan members’ appointment, said that PML-N wanted the best people to become members of ECP.

“Our experience in the recent past with Imran Khan has been extremely disappointing but hoping against the hope I wrote to the PM. It’s our best effort from the bottom of our hearts that we should talk about these critical issues, develop a consensus and chose the best candidates.”

Meanwhile, former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal said that issue of chief of army staff’s extension was also discussed in the meeting. He said that his party will comment on this issue after seeing the detailed judgment of the Supreme Court. The PML-N leader also accused the PTI government of defaming Pakistan Army and creating an issue deliberately.

He said the extension of army chief’s tenure should have been dealt as a routine matter and government had August to November to go through all rules and aspects but “they deliberately made it complicated and brought embarrassment to our armed forces.” This proves that either the PTI government is most incompetent or most dishonest.