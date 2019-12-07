Law student Dua Mangi returns home, say sources

Law student Dua Mangi, who was abducted last Saturday from Karachi’s Defence area has returned home, Geo News reported.

Sources said that Dua returned home on Friday and was safe. The family has not commented on the matter yet.

Dua was kidnapped from Karachi’s DHA area last week by unidentified armed men near a eatery in the city's Bukhari Commercial area.

At the time of the kidnapping, Dua was with a friend Haris Soomro, who was shot near the site where she was abducted from. Soomro who was critically injured was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Police had had lodged an FIR, naming at least four unidentified men, over Dua's abduction and injuring Soomro.

Law enforcement officials had said the men who had kidnapped Dua from the metropolis' upscale, had used a car that was reported stolen from the city’s PECHS area.

Sources in the police's investigative team said the car seen in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage was exactly the same one used to abduct Dua.