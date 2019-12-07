Dua Mangi returns home after being kidnapped

Law student Dua Mangi, who was abducted last week from Karachi’s Defence area has returned home, Geo News reported.

Deputy Inspector General (South) Sharjil Kharal confirmed to Geo News, that Dua had reached her home safely today. He added that investigations into the case are ongoing.

Earlier, Dua’s uncle, Waseem Mangi, while speaking to a private news channel had confirmed of her return. “There are many angles to the issue. I cannot speak about any particular one [right now],” he said.

Dua had been kidnapped from Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority last week by armed persons. She was abducted from near a restaurant in the Bukhari Commercial area.

At the time of the kidnapping, Dua had been walking home with a friend, Haris Soomro.

Soomro was shot critically by the abductors as they kidnapped Dua. He was subsequently taken to a private hospital for treatment, where he remains in critical condition.

Police had lodged an FIR for the incident naming at least four unidentified persons.

Law enforcement officials had said that the men who kidnapped Dua had used a car that was previously stolen from the city’s PECHS area.

Sources in the police's investigative team said the car seen in the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage of the PECHS snatching incident was exactly the same one used to abduct Dua.