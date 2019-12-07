Students of class 8 give exams on floor in freezing weather

Students of a government school in Quetta were compelled to give exams on floor during the freezing December weather.



They were forced to sit in open corridors and cold floors by the school administration.

In some examination centers basic facilitates such as chairs, tables and heaters etc. were not present due to the incompetency and lack of attention by the government.

Students said that attempting exams in such a weather was a crucial task.

They complained that without chairs the school had forced them to sit on the cold floor. Students complained that owing to the cold, they had trouble writing.

Government Takes Notice

Balochistan government on Friday took notice of a school where children were forced to sit on the floor.

Adviser for education Muhammad Khan Lehri said he had taken notice of the incident and if the school was found negligent in its duties then action will be taken against the administration.