Fri Dec 06, 2019
Pakistan

December 6, 2019

Drizzle turns Karachi weather chilly

Fri, Dec 06, 2019

KARACHI: The weather in the metropolis turned chilly after light drizzle was reported in many areas early on Friday.

Karachiites enjoyed the weather as they woke up to cloudy skies as well as drizzle  this morning.

The drizzle  was witnessed  in multiple areas of the port city, including I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Nazimabad, SITE Area, Liaquatabad and other adjoining areas.

 A number of bikes slipped which resulted into injuries to the bikers.




