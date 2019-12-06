Drizzle turns Karachi weather chilly

KARACHI: The weather in the metropolis turned chilly after light drizzle was reported in many areas early on Friday.

Karachiites enjoyed the weather as they woke up to cloudy skies as well as drizzle this morning.

The drizzle was witnessed in multiple areas of the port city, including I.I. Chundrigar Road, Saddar, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Korangi, Nazimabad, SITE Area, Liaquatabad and other adjoining areas.



A number of bikes slipped which resulted into injuries to the bikers.













